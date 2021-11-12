Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.20 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.
Shares of NASDAQ:COHR traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $260.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,649. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.11. Coherent has a 1 year low of $115.32 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.88.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COHR. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.17.
Coherent Company Profile
Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.
