Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.20 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $260.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,649. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.11. Coherent has a 1 year low of $115.32 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COHR. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coherent stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 102.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.18% of Coherent worth $76,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

