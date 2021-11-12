CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

NASDAQ:CWBR opened at $0.65 on Friday. CohBar has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $41.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that CohBar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Misha Petkevich purchased 167,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CohBar by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CohBar by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 122,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CohBar by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CohBar by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CohBar by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

