Cognex (CGNX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

11/11/2021 – Cognex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/8/2021 – Cognex had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Cognex was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2021 – Cognex was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Cognex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/7/2021 – Cognex had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $74.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $80.27 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.55%.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

