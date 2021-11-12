Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $417.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.88.

COGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

