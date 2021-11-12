Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock Position Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 49.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,342 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $941,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $814,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 898,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 4,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,747.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,922 shares of company stock valued at $126,660. Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $23.17 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $225.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

