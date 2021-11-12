Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Codiak BioSciences stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40. Codiak BioSciences has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $328.56 million and a P/E ratio of -4.07.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 425.30% and a negative return on equity of 169.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAK. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

