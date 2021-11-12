Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.37

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and traded as high as $35.09. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $35.09, with a volume of 4,544 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCHGY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.14 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

