Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 65.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Co-Diagnostics updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.070-$1.160 EPS.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,269. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $268.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of -3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CODX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Co-Diagnostics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Co-Diagnostics worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

