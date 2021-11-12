CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. CNX Resources posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 138.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist raised their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in CNX Resources by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1,647.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. CNX Resources has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

