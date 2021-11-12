CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,773 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNO. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 91,645 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 341.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 82,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 64,094 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,052,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNO opened at $25.02 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

