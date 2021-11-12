CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Issues Earnings Results

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.
CCMP traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.73. The company had a trading volume of 243,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,390. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -83.17 and a beta of 1.11. CMC Materials has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is -109.52%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CMC Materials stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of CMC Materials worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CMC Materials
CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.
