CloakCoin (CLOAK) Market Cap Reaches $2.74 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $5,156.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000677 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00020401 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00017051 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,722,240 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.