Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $9.18 on Friday. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $147.46 million, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is -82.61%.

CLPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clipper Realty stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Clipper Realty as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

