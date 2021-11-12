Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $11.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Clever Leaves in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVR opened at $5.57 on Friday. Clever Leaves has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clever Leaves by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 31,068 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Clever Leaves by 213.6% during the second quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 38,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the first quarter worth about $1,619,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the first quarter worth about $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

