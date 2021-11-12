Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07).

CWAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 544,927 shares of company stock worth $12,205,734.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

CWAN stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. 2,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,258. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

