Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLNE. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.86. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.