Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GEAGY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $40.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

