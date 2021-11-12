Citigroup Raises COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target to $70.00

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMPS. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS Pathways from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of CMPS opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 3.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. On average, analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 108,151 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 637,604 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

