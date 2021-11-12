Citigroup Boosts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $25.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACAD. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.04.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.40% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.