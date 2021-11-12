Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) shares were down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.35. Approximately 110,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 54,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.90. The stock has a market cap of C$61.71 million and a P/E ratio of 8.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

