Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,846.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,633,000 after purchasing an additional 317,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,344,630,000 after purchasing an additional 290,957 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,132,000 after purchasing an additional 187,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $122.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.05. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

