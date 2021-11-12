Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Holdings Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.20% of Cincinnati Financial worth $37,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,846.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,633,000 after purchasing an additional 317,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,344,630,000 after purchasing an additional 290,957 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,132,000 after purchasing an additional 187,059 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF opened at $122.78 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.26 and a 200-day moving average of $119.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.