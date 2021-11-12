Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.68% and a negative return on equity of 336.43%.

CDTX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,288. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $75.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.12. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Aegis reduced their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $68,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

