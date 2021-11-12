CIBC Raises Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRR.UN. BMO Capital Markets cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.08.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$18.45. 32,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,687. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$13.93 and a one year high of C$19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

