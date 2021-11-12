CIBC Downgrades Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) to Neutral

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

SMTS opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $267.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Metals will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sierra Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

