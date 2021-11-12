CIBC Cuts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$22.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James set a C$26.75 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.38.

INE remained flat at $C$19.46 on Friday. 88,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,327. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.37 and a 52 week high of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of -21.80.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

