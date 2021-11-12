CIBC Cuts Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$10.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

EFX has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.36.

TSE EFX opened at C$8.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$5.26 and a 1 year high of C$11.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$741.97 million and a PE ratio of 16.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

