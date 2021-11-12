Chrono.tech Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for $48.11 or 0.00075098 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $34.16 million and approximately $650,624.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00052723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.00228399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00089732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

TIME is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

