ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $6.16 on Monday. ChromaDex has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $23.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $420.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.65.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,608,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after purchasing an additional 266,299 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 18.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 956,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 147,437 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 847.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 812,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 14.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 106,207 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

