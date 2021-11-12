Christopher B. Hetrick Purchases 15,000 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.47. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.8% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCII. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

