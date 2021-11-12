Christopher B. Hetrick Purchases 15,000 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:RCII opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.47. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.47.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.8% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on RCII. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.
