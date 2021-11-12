Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Up 5.9%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. 9,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,383,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.66.

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.33 and a beta of 3.25.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $106.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

