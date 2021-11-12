Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.90.

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.08% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 212.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 13.7% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $533,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $3,994,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter worth $221,000. 31.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

