Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CPK stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.20. 31,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,697. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $137.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,468 shares of company stock worth $325,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

