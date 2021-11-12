Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$7.00. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s previous close.

CHE.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.94.

TSE:CHE.UN traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 384,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,268. The company has a market cap of C$853.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.17. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$4.35 and a 12-month high of C$8.70.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

