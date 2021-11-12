Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 58,298 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,183,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 58,298 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of TechnipFMC worth $19,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 637,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 2.11.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTI. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

