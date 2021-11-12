Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $20,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $740,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

