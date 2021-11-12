Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $21.72 Million Stock Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,165 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Medallia worth $21,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 259.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 359,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after buying an additional 259,354 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the first quarter worth about $14,650,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 3.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 18.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after buying an additional 32,483 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 246.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,122,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after buying an additional 798,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLA. Truist cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

NYSE MDLA opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $74,588.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $280,674.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 557,089 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,821. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

