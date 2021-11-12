Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $20.28 Million Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,275 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $20,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,134,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 495,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,887,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 24,346 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.05 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

