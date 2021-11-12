Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Casella Waste Systems worth $21,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. FMR LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,315,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.79. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

