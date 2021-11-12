Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,183,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of TechnipFMC worth $19,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 2.11. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

