Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.200-$10.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.49 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.

CRL stock traded down $4.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $385.91. 242,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $421.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.30. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $224.06 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $458.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $412.21.

In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $88,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

