Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

CTHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of CTHR opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $100.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 373,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 148,876 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 3rd quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth about $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

