CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$131.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$127.00 to C$131.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GIB.A. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$128.44.

GIB.A traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$111.86. 51,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,985. CGI has a 1-year low of C$89.13 and a 1-year high of C$116.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$112.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$111.32. The stock has a market cap of C$27.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

