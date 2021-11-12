CGI Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CGI in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Li anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GIB. Bank of America downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. CGI has a 1-year low of $67.53 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 101.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,407,000 after buying an additional 1,927,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CGI by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,076,000 after purchasing an additional 811,595 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in CGI by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in CGI in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,355,929,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in CGI in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

