CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Position Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 118,727.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,120 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,929 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,344,000. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,235,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,915,000 after purchasing an additional 666,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,883,000 after purchasing an additional 571,479 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,891,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.65.

CF opened at $63.80 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $64.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $2,205,718.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,877 shares of company stock worth $9,034,695 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

