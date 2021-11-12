Centrica (LON:CNA) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.98

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Centrica plc (LON:CNA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 64.98 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 63.76 ($0.83), with a volume of 15128541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.84).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNA. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Centrica to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 79.80 ($1.04).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.64.

About Centrica (LON:CNA)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.