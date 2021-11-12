Centrica (LON:CNA) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.98

Centrica plc (LON:CNA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 64.98 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 63.76 ($0.83), with a volume of 15128541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.84).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNA. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Centrica to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 79.80 ($1.04).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.64.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

