Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.18.

Shares of CGAU stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.60. 61,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of -4.50. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth about $940,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,195,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,438,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

