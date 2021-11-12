CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $26.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNP opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

