Centamin (LON:CEY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.14) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Centamin from GBX 137 ($1.79) to GBX 134 ($1.75) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 124.20 ($1.62).

Centamin stock opened at GBX 105.10 ($1.37) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.79. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 137.12 ($1.79). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.34.

In related news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 40,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($48,079.44). Also, insider Ross Jerrard purchased 15,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

