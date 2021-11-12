Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVE. Raymond James increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$15.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.69.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$16.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.41. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$5.31 and a one year high of C$16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.42 billion and a PE ratio of 36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.